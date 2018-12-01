Editorial: semester in review

Thumbs up

Athletics

One bright spot on the Hilltop this year was the performance of several athletic teams. The men’s and women’s cross country team won the Missouri Valley Conference, and the men went on to finish 24th at the national meet.

The women’s basketball team is undefeated through six games and look like they can contend in the MVC. The men’s team is off to a strong start with a 5-2 record. They won the Cancun Challenge by defeating Big Ten member Penn State. We look forward to watching these teams throughout the winter and into the Spring.

Fisher Stolz

Unfortunately, Lydia Moss Bradley’s statue was struck by a car and damaged in June.

Fisher Stolz, professor of sculpture, restored Bradley’s foundress to her former glory and unveiled her in August.

Thank you to Stolz for repairing Lydia and returning her to her rightful place in Founder’s Circle.

Thumbs down

Bradley’s budgeting process

In October, University president Gary Roberts sent an email to all faculty and staff announcing the school fell short of their budgeted enrollment numbers in almost every category of students. This shortfall will result in a $4.5 to $5.7 million deficit for the fiscal year, according to Roberts.

Roberts did not have a specific cause for the shortfall, but pointed to the death of Bradley freshman Nasjay Murry last Spring as a possibility. Regardless of what triggered the shortfall, Bradley administration needs to find a more effective way to budget for each year. The sad truth is tragedies like Murry’s death will happen and the budgeting needs to be able to withstand these events.

Discrimination

The Scout covered a report of ethnic discrimination of a student by a professor in October. The student alleges a professor told him he shouldn’t listen to Spanish music in America.

Although there has been no confirmation of a resolution to the complaint, we hope campus can be a safe place for people of all races, ethnic backgrounds, genders and religions.