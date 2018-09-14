Brief: 2018-09-14

Family weekend events

Bradley will be hosting a number of events for family weekend, beginning Friday, Sept. 14 with “Dueling Pianos” at 8 p.m. in the student center ballroom. A picnic will be held at Olin Quad Saturday from 12 -2 p.m. followed by Saliesh the Hypnotist at 7 p.m. in the student center ballroom. Tickets for the picnic must be purchased in advance at www.bradley.edu/familyweekend

Fellows to host pancake breakfast

Bradley Fellows will be hosting a pancake breakfast for students and their family members to benefit Easter Seals from 8 – 11 a.m. Saturday morning at Williams dining hall. Tickets can be purchased for $6 at the door.

The BUPD Blue Ribbon Race

The race will start at 8:30 a.m. at Markin on Saturday, Sept. 15. Everyone, including family members, is encouraged to attend. Doughnuts will be served courtesy of BUPD. Register before the event at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/41697

Health Professionals prepare ambitious students

Dr. Val Bennett will be presenting on resources and services available at the Health Professions Advising Center on Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in Westlake 116. Any new pre-med, pre-PT, pre-PA, pre-dental, pre-pharmacy, pre-vet, etc. as well as students from all majors, are welcome to attend. Snacks will be provided.