Briefs: 2018-11-16

Thanksgiving farmers market opens along Peoria riverfront

Popular vendors from the summer riverfront farmers market and more are making a weekend comeback for the Thanksgiving Market from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 on the 200 block of Water Street.

East Peoria’s Parade of Lights opens

The 34th annual Parade of Lights at 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 17 will kickstart the East Peoria Festival of the Lights. The festival covers two miles in holiday lights and runs from Nov. 22 through Dec. 31. The cost to drive through is $10 for a regular-sized car, truck or van.

Eric Petersen sings Broadway with the Bradley Jazz Ensemble

Broadway star and Bradley alum Eric Petersen will be singing Broadway hits accompanied by the Bradley Jazz Ensemble on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m in the Hartmann Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $10 for students and $35 for adults at the Hartmann Center.

BUPD works to keep houses safe during break

Students living in the Bradley off-campus community can register their residence with the Vacant House Watch so that the Bradley University Police Department will monitor their homes during Thanksgiving break. Call 309-677-2000 before leaving for break to complete the confidential registration process to participate in the program that has reduced the number of burglaries during breaks according to BUPD.