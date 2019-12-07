Briefs: December 6, 2019

Run Santa run

The 5k Santa Claus race will take place Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. in the Northwoods Mall. Registration includes a five-piece santa suit, collectible ornaments and award medals for the top runners. Tickets for suit sizes are $40 for children, $45 for adults and $55 for extra-large adults. For more information, contact race director Heather Soviar at hsoviar@peoria.org or call 309-282-3285.

Drinks under the stars

Pub night under the stars at the Peoria Riverfront Museum will take place on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. Beer and food like bratwurst will be served while the interesting world of the cosmos and asteroids will be explored in the dome. Tickets are $36 for adults and senior non-members and $30 for adults and senior members of the museum. For more information, call the Riverfront Museum at 309-686-7000.

Winter weather games

The “Chill Billy!” event on Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will take place at Camp Wokanda in Chillicothe. The day entails ice fishing, cast-iron cooking, fire building, winter birdwatching and animal tracking and there will a sign up for a 2- or 8-hour endurance run. Contact Cathy Lane at 309-579-2157 or email clane@peoriaparks.org for more information.

A resolution to run

The Illinois Valley Striders will hold their New Year’s Day Resolution 5k walk and run on New Year’s Day at 10:30 a.m. at Tower Park in Peoria Heights. After the run, cookies, hot chocolate and brunch will be provided. Registration is $13 for adults and $9 for children. Contact Roland Savoie at HomerL36@aol.com or call at 309-685-2776.