Career Center teaches importance of interviewing

Bradley’s Smith Career Center specializes in exploring job opportunities, from part time on-campus jobs to careers after graduating.

Not only will the career center offer help with searching for these opportunities, but they will also give students skills and resources to actually get the job.

On Wednesday, the Smith Career Center put on an interview skills workshop. The goal was for students to leave this workshop not only with better skills, but also with higher hopes for successful interviewing in the future.

“We want our students to be prepared to interview as effectively as we can,” said Ken Harding, the leader of the event and director of employer testing services. “Sometimes, we get feedback from employers that students have lots of things going for them, but their interview wasn’t quite as strong as their technical skills might be, so we’re trying to boost up some of those communications skills so that they have that initial career success.”

Harding works with students to help figure out what kind of career they would like to pursue, and works to put on a wide variety of career preparation activities for students at Bradley. With the career fair and graduation coming up, he said now is a very important time for students to start getting ready for the job search.