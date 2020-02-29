Celebrating black excellence

As attendees gathered in their best suits and dresses, throwback music played over the speakers and others started to sing and dance along.

People filled their plates with a buffet dinner of soul food including salad, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, flank steak and apple pie and settled in for the featured presentation as this past Saturday, the Black Student Alliance (BSA) club put on the fifth annual Black Excellence ball to honor and celebrate black culture.

The event included a performance of the black national anthem by Kory Turner, a junior public health major and junior music entertainment major Tia Baylor, also known as “Lady Rosze,” a powerful presentation on pettiness in black culture by guest speaker Venas Evans Winters and a singing and rap performance by Vin Chilz.

Evans Winters grew up on the south side of Chicago, and fought her way to become one of the most influential and decorated black women in Illinois. Not only is she a professor of education at Illinois State University, but she is also a psychotherapist in private practice, a licensed school social worker, licensed clinical social worker and a certified clinical trauma professional. Evans Winters has also written several books and been published in multiple academic journals.