Bradley professor’s lecture on transgender life

How is a society’s growth defined? According to philosopher Martha Nussbaum, it starts with the idea of a good life for an individual, but when gender-related challenges are imposed upon select groups, it’s evident that a bigger problem is at hand.

This past Tuesday in Bradley Hall, Ryan Reed, assistant professor of political science, gave a lecture on the life of modern transgender individuals in America.

Deriving influence for the lecture from an article of his published last year, “Dignity in Transgender Lives: A Capabilities Approach,” Reed discussed a theory of measuring the quality of life created by Nussbaum. Nussbaum’s theory, created alongside philosopher Amartya Sen on the request of the United Nations, is called the “capabilities approach.”

The approach is an indefinite list of 10 basic human requirements, including the sustenance of life, the health, freedom and safety of the body and expression of emotional and intellectual variations.