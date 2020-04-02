Class registration pushed back to start April 13

As Bradley continues to make adjustments to the schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, advising will now take place from April 13 to April 23. Class registration for the fall semester will begin April 16 and continue until April 23. Academic advising holds will be placed on students March 31.

“We thought that delaying registration … would allow both students and faculty members to get used to teaching and learning in the online environment,” said university Provost Walter Zakahi.

According to Zakahi, other deadlines, such as midterm grades and drop dates, are still under review. The last day to drop classes with a “W” on the transcript is May 6.

Students are still required to meet with their advisers through virtual mediums, such as GoogleHangouts or telephone calls. Individual students and advisers may decide which method works best for them.

Decisions have yet to be made about whether summer classes will take place.

Zakahi said he received input from a variety of campus leaders about these decisions, including the deans of the various colleges who received input from their department chairs.

No decision is necessarily final, however.

“I am not sure that anything is set in stone right now,” Zakahi said. “Our experience has taught us the situation is changing by the day. I believe, however, the date changes are reasonably firm.”