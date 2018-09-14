Fashionably Late sells style

Less than 15 minutes away from campus stands an adorable resale boutique, Fashionably Late.

Run by local owner Amy Hedden, the store contains gently used women’s and children’s clothing, as well as shoes, purses, jewelry, hats and scarves.

“You can get name brands for inexpensive prices,” Hedden said. “It’s a small, local shop that’s helping local people.”

Items that don’t sell within 60-90 days are then donated to charities. Hedden gives the clothes and accessories to a variety of organizations, including Salvation Army and Southside Mission.

“I do the Esther House, which is for women that are trying to get back on their feet,” Hedden said. “I do Helping Hands in Chillicothe, and all the money goes back into Chillicothe. So I try to mix it up as much as I can.”

Senior industrial engineering major Amy Thompson heard about Fashionably Late through a co-worker before visiting for the first time. She said she doesn’t usually shop at resale stores, but was able to find a designer dress at Fashionably Late.

“It’s originally a really, really expensive dress and it was on sale, and I bought it for my formal that’s coming up in October,” Thompson said. “At bigger resale shops, it’s too overwhelming and too cramped. This one was nice and small.”

Peoria resident Jill Adkins moved to the area last year and discovered Fashionably Late while eating breakfast in Junction City with family.

“I probably come here a couple of times a month just to check to see what she’s gotten in,” Adkins said. “You can find stuff that you don’t necessarily see in other stores. She’s got really good brands and customer service, and it’s just a nice location.”

Before owning the store, Hedden taught seventh grade math. She continued teaching for the first couple of years after Fashionably Late opened in May 2012.

“I have always wanted to own a business and I was taking my stuff over to another consignment shop,” Hedden said. “So I was like, you know what, I can turn this into a business because I really enjoyed the place that I took my stuff to. And I just decided one day in December that I was going to open this and started researching.”

In addition to buying clothes, people can also profit from donations to the store. If their items are sold, the contributor receives 50 percent.

“I know Bradley students or any college students [are] looking to make some money,” Hedden said. “So definitely, if you’re looking to make some money, this would be a good place. We’re just a fun little business and … it’s just worth a try one time.”

Fashionably Late’s operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. They are located at 5901 N. Prospect Rd. Suite I.