From the Hilltop to Prague

Bradley Alumni Chris Vergatos and fiancee Shelby Spring in Prague. Photo via Chris Vergatos.

Not many people can say that they have traveled to 15 countries, let alone that they have visited all of them in the span of nine months.

Bradley alumnus Chris Vergatos has done just that and more while teaching English to fifth through ninth grade Czech students in Prague.

“My fiancee, Shelby Spring [a Bradley Grad], and I have … made life long friends and had experiences that wouldn’t have been possible if we didn’t get out of our comfort zone and move to a new country,” Vergatos said. “It was a leap of faith, but most things in life worth attaining require just that.”

Vergatos graduated from the university in May 2016 with a degree in secondary education with a concentration in social studies. He went on to receive his master’s in curriculum and instruction May 2018.

“Bradley allowed me to step out of my comfort zone and enhance my skills of communication, organization and professionalism,” Vergatos said. “Public speaking is something no one likes to do, but Bradley challenged me to improve this skill and this has helped my confidence in teaching students who hardly speak my language.”

While at Bradley, Vergatos was involved with various honor clubs, intramurals, SABRC, Greek life and STARs.

“Bradley is a place where I was able to grow and learn and become a proactive adult with the guidance of the various faculty, staff and peers,” Vergatos said. “The community I’ve found in Prague is reminiscent of the Bradley community where you can meet people from all around the world and are able to share experiences and make new memories, as well as challenge yourself to keep growing and learning.”

Students who are interested in teaching abroad can look into The Language House Prague and International TEFL Academy. Any questions can be directed to @couplevagabondz on Instagram.

“I would recommend my path to current Bradley students who want to experience living abroad and enjoy traveling to new places,” Vergatos said.