Fellows program put on pause

Fellows, a long-term scholarship program has been put on pause for internal and external reviews. The announcement was made via an email sent to students in the organization on Jan. 23.

Fellows is a Bradley leadership organization with a focus on service and leadership practices. Students in the program volunteer in the community, have meetings to discuss what they have learned through these opportunities and host programs to spread awareness of civic responsibility.

When members fulfill their requirements, they receive a $1,000 annual scholarship.

Nathan Thomas, vice president for student affairs, and the one who sent out the email, recognizes the importance of the program to the institution and the students involved. He said the decision was not an easy one to make.

“I understand the impact that it has on the students and don’t take that lightly at all,” Thomas said. “[I] want to ensure the quality of experiences is in place for the future as well.”

During the review, general assembly meetings and programming events will not be held, but the members are encouraged to volunteer together and continue to positively impact the community.

Thomas said the review will consist of an evaluation. A committee is being formed to compare Fellows with similar programs at peer institutions. The committee will also evaluate the core mission of the program. A member of Fellows will be included on the committee.

Ben Wright, assistant director for leadership and service and adviser for the Fellows program, said the requirements to be in the program have stayed the same since the beginning of Fellows over 20 years ago. He said the needs are different now than when Generation X was in college.