Peoria gallery becomes weekend spot

Owned and operated by Peoria native Barbara Millacio, Exhibit A Gallery is located in the heart of the Peoria Heights shopping district.

The gallery features all kinds of artwork ranging from hand-blown glass to paintings in contemporary and traditional styles. Mediums include pastel, photography, glass, ceramics and jewelry.

“We are all about showcasing the artwork of the local artists here in Peoria,” Millacio said. “The gallery is a platform for innovative minds from the area to start here at the gallery and excel.”

There are events that are held throughout the year and some that are specific to certain seasons and holidays.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, Exhibit A gallery has three special events. Shop Small is scheduled for Nov. 24, Trunk Show on Dec. 1 and Chocolate Walk on Dec. 8.

Trunk Show is a meet-and-greet event where featured artists will be present and answer questions from the buyers.

Chocolate Walk is similar to Trunk Show except that chocolates and candy will be provided to the people who attend, whether they buy something or not.

Another event that is held more regularly is Second Fridays, which is held on every second Friday of the month. A local guest artist and their artwork on is featured on this day. Artists who have been featured previously present all kinds of art including oil paintings, fiber, pottery, woodworking, furniture, metal, photography, glass and mixed media.

“Students can use our resources to help reach out to a larger audience through their artwork,” Millacio said. “There are also many events that they could just visit to watch how other people have expressed their thoughts and emotions out as art.”

The gallery could be a spot for students who are looking to have a quiet evening during the weekend.

“It surprised me that there could be so much creativity in a small city like Peoria,” Paige Holland, a sophomore chemistry major said. “I also love handmade jewelry and there was so much at the gallery, so it was really hard to not spend all my money on some of those carefully made, beautiful earrings.”

Millacio said they do not get a lot of Bradley students at the gallery, but she would definitely welcome every student on campus.