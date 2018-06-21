Lydia has fallen

Lydia Moss Bradley statue was struck by a vehicle late Saturday night. Photo by Tony Xu of the Scout

Late Saturday evening, a life-size statue of Lydia Moss Bradley, founder of Bradley University, was struck by a vehicle and knocked between 25 and 50 feet from its base.

This accident happened around 9:33 p.m. on Saturday. The vehicle involved in the accident appears to be a blue minivan, although the airbag was deployed, the body of the vehicle was not badly damaged. The vehicle was towed from visitor lot around 10:45 p.m. that night.

The driver was evaluated by medics on scene but declined treatment. No other individuals were injured at the scene.

Bradley University Police Department concluded its investigation on Sunday morning, and identify this incident as a “traffic accident.”

“It is believed the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel while traveling on St. James Street,” said Renee Charles, University spokesperson and executive director of public relations. “The driver was not impaired.”

“As the accident occurred on private property, no citations were issued,” Charles said.

The Lydia Moss Bradley, statue was built in 1997, the University’s centennial year, just over five feet tall, weighing over 500 pounds and stands on a granite base.

“A university facilities crew will load the statue and move it to a secure area in order to assess it and determine the amount of damage. After a thorough assessment we will determine what repairs are needed and decide on our next steps.” Charles said.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Mrs. Bradley’s statue has been moved from the scene.

(Video via Rachelle Pavelko)

This story has been updated on June 10 as the investigation concluded.