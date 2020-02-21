Police Reports: February 21, 2019

• At approximately 12:05 a.m. Feb. 14, BUPD received a report that an unknown person had spray-painted words and symbols on the wall of the Duryea Parking Deck. A work order has been placed to remove the paint.

• A male unaffiliated with Bradley was arrested by BUPD during a traffic stop for an outstanding warrant at the corner of Western Avenue and Moss Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. Feb. 14. He was released later by the county after it was discovered that another person had been using his name as an alias.

• Police were called to the Delta Upsilon fraternity house at approximately 10 a.m. on Feb. 15 when an unknown suspect partially entered through a window before fleeing. The suspect apparently had two accomplices. Nothing was taken.

• A student received an email on Feb. 6, apparently forwarded from her mother, suggesting that she become a “secret shopper” for a given company. She was instructed to buy gift cards and mail them to an unknown suspect. She reported to the police on Feb. 18 that she thought she had been defrauded.