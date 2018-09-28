Police reports: 2018-09-28

• A female non-student was charged for theft at the Dollar Tree in Campustown on Sept. 22 at approximately 8 p.m. A cashier saw the woman taking several items out of the store without paying and notified police. All stolen property was returned to the store.

• On Sept. 23, a female student reported to police that she had an intimate video exchange with someone online. After, the student said the person began harassing her for money. BUPD documented the incident.

• At 6 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Markin Family Student Recreation Center, a female faculty member reported a male student entering the women’s locker room. After looking at video surveillance, the student was identified and questioned by police. He said he had entered by mistake and left immediately when he realized he was in the wrong locker room.

• Police received a notification from Western Illinois University on Sept. 26 that a Bradley student was harassing one of their students via text. According to WIU authorities, the Bradley student said he would “bring a group of friends to beat up” the student. Police advised the student not to contact the WIU student.

• At approximately 10 p.m. on Sept. 26, a faculty member reported a student that had been sleeping in room 130 of Jobst Hall for about a week. Police located the student asleep on the couch in the room and questioned him. He admitted to sleeping there for the past several days. He was escorted out of the building and informed he could not sleep there anymore.