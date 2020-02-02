Police Reports: January 31, 2019

• A resident of the Pi Kappa Phi house entered the house through a window on New Year’s Eve and hosted a party without permission to the building. Officers arrived shortly after midnight and sent everyone home.

• Officers responded to a call at the 1700 block of W. Ayres St. at approximately 11 p.m. after a male student taking a shower thought he heard a knock at the door. Officers searched the area with negative results.

• A male unaffiliated with the university got into an altercation with a person in the Campustown parking lot at approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 8, after he asked them for money and they refused. When approached by officers, he refused to comply with their directions. He was arrested and transported to Peoria County Jail.

• Two separate drivers slid into the same parked car near the 800 block of N. University St. at approximately 11:30 p.m. and midnight Jan. 23 and 24.

• A female student living on West Barker Avenue reported that eggs were thrown at her and her residence from the neighbor’s balcony at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. She did not press charges.