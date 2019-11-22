Police Reports: Nov. 22, 2019

• A female employee reported smelling gas in the kitchen of Geisert Dining Hall at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 14. The smell was no longer present when checked with a gas meter, and gas could not be detected.

• A driver struck another vehicle as he made a left turn at the corner of Moss Avenue and Union Hill at approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 16. When the driver stopped to exchange information, a female passenger in the second car struck him in the face with her hand. The female has not been located at this time. No injuries were reported.

• An overloaded washing machine in Heitz Hall began to smoke at approximately 8 p.m. Nov. 18. The Peoria Fire Department was on scene and the alarm was reset.

• A custodian in Swords Hall reported that a vault was found unsecured. The Associate Controller advised officers to close and secure the vault. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

• A student and his friends attempted to purchase a computer from strangers on Craigslist in a Hardees parking lot on Nov. 18. The suspect displayed a handgun and took $700 from the students. He then demanded the students give him their car keys and a scuffle ensued, during which a student received multiple scratches and had his shirt ripped. The suspect then fled in his car. The Peoria Police Department is investigating.

• At approximately 2 p.m. on Nov. 20, a student came to Williams Hall to visit friends. When he knocked on the window to get their attention, the window shattered. Maintenance was contacted to repair the window.