Police Reports: Nov. 22, 2019

• A female employee reported smelling gas in the kitchen of Geisert Dining Hall at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 14. The smell was no longer present when checked with a gas meter, and gas could not be detected.
• A driver struck another vehicle as he made a left turn at the corner of Moss Avenue and Union Hill at approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 16. When the driver stopped to exchange information, a female passenger in the second car struck him in the face with her hand. The female has not been located at this time. No injuries were reported.
• An overloaded washing machine in Heitz Hall began to smoke at approximately 8 p.m. Nov. 18. The Peoria Fire Department was on scene and the alarm was reset.
• A custodian in Swords Hall reported that a vault was found unsecured. The Associate Controller advised officers to close and secure the vault. Nothing appeared to have been taken.
• A student and his friends attempted to purchase a computer from strangers on Craigslist in a Hardees parking lot on Nov. 18. The suspect displayed a handgun and took $700 from the students. He then demanded the students give him their car keys and a scuffle ensued, during which a student received multiple scratches and had his shirt ripped. The suspect then fled in his car. The Peoria Police Department is investigating.
• At approximately 2 p.m. on Nov. 20, a student came to Williams Hall to visit friends. When he knocked on the window to get their attention, the window shattered. Maintenance was contacted to repair the window.
Be First to Comment