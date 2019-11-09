- A manager at Advantage Auto Sales on Main Street was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 1. The male suspect demanded that the manager turn over the day’s bank deposit bag, then fled the scene. No one was hurt, and Peoria Police are investigating.
- Officers were dispatched to North Cooper Street at approximately 1 a.m. on Nov. 3. A student there reported that his guest had drunk an unknown amount of vodka and was throwing up. Medics transported the guest to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for further treatment.
- A student overloaded the washing machine in Heitz Hall on Nov. 3, causing it to emit smoke that triggered the fire alarm. The fire department arrived to reset the alarm and a work order was placed for a new machine.
- Officers were dispatched to the Business and Engineering Convergence Center at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, students were in the building without authorization. The students reported that a professor had allowed them to participate in a study group. They were escorted out without incident.
- On Nov. 4, smoke was seen coming from the University Hall elevator pit, the floor of the pit was covered in hydraulic acid. The fire department was on the scene to reset the fire alarm and power to the elevator was turned off.
Police Reports: Nov. 8, 2019
More from NewsMore posts in News »
Be First to Comment