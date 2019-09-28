Police Reports: September 27, 2019

• On Sept. 5, BUPD arrested a male for possession of a controlled substance. The male was allowed to retain his cell phone to call his girlfriend, but at some point his cell phone was lost. BUPD suspects this occurred while transferring the male to Peoria Police Department custody. This Thursday, Bradley University compensated the male for the value of the cell phone lost in their custody.

• At 11 a.m. Sunday, a fog machine activated the fire alarm in the Hartmann Center. No fire was detected and the fog machine was turned off.

• On Sept. 20, officers checked the welfare of an intoxicated male at the Sigma Chi fraternity house at 7 p.m. Medics transported him to Methodist Hospital for further evaluation.

• A male who had been drinking was found unconscious in Williams Hall at 2 a.m. Sept. 20. Medics evaluated the male when he woke up and allowed him to sign a refusal for further treatment.

• On Saturday, a student’s mother called and asked officers to check on the student after she was unable to contact her. Officers located the student with a friend and advised her to call her mother.

• On Sept. 24, a female student had received calls and texts from an unknown person. She received a FaceTime request and found an unknown male exposing himself. She blocked the number. Officers tried to contact the number with negative results.