Schaefer shakes the ballroom

“I thought Barbecue Kitten was really funny in the beginning and Sara really just brought it home afterwards,” Oswald said.

Schaefer’s set included many jokes about the downfall of society and anecdotes from her personal experiences.

Schaefer stayed on stage after the show to sign autographs for the students. She also sold CDs and “rustic pieces of driftwood,” which went along with her routine. Schaefer joked that people with “inspirational quotes on rustic pieces of driftwood in multiple font” are what is wrong with society. She said that people should not need signs that say to laugh in order to partake in the act.