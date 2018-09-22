Schaefer shakes the ballroom

Bradley students were treated to a night of laughs Wednesday, courtesy of stand-up comedian Sara Schaefer.
The former co-host of MTV’s “Nikki and Sara Live” and two-time Emmy winner for her work on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” took the stage to a packed room.
Schaefer’s performance included bits on peeing her pants in a New York grocery store as a grown woman and people who need signs with inspirational quotes.
The crowd was pleased with Schaefer’s performance with some people almost falling out of their chairs.
“I think Sara Schaefer was an absolute treat,” Colleen Flynn said, a freshman undecided major. “I was literally crying I was laughing so hard.”
Before Schaefer came out, Bradley’s improv group, Barbeque Kitten, warmed up the stage for her. Lexi Oswald, freshman nursing major, said having two great acts with two different senses of humor made the show well-rounded.
“I thought Barbecue Kitten was really funny in the beginning and Sara really just brought it home afterwards,” Oswald said.
Schaefer’s set included many jokes about the downfall of society and anecdotes from her personal experiences.
Schaefer stayed on stage after the show to sign autographs for the students. She also sold CDs and “rustic pieces of driftwood,” which went along with her routine. Schaefer joked that people with “inspirational quotes on rustic pieces of driftwood in multiple font” are what is wrong with society. She said that people should not need signs that say to laugh in order to partake in the act.
Schaefer ended her show with a bit about peeing in her pants as a grown woman in a local grocery store. This true story created a crowd full of belly laughers, and maybe even some slightly wet undies.
Ian Fournie, comedy coordinator for ACBU and sophomore television arts and management and leadership double major, planned the event, and said he was satisfied with the result.
“I thought it was fantastic,” Fournie said. “I think we had a really great turn out. Everyone couldn’t stop laughing and I think the ice cream we served was an added bonus.”
Some people say “laughter is the best medicine” and can be a great stress reliever.
“After a long day of classes, her jokes were exactly what I needed to be able to make it the rest of the week,” freshman journalism major Martin Gonzalez.
