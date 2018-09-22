The fight for composting

Why let it spoil when you can put it in the soil?

Senior accounting and Spanish double major Abby Irhke researched the topic of composting as she was writing a proposal for an English class. However, this research turned from writing a paper into a proposal with serious potential.

“My big goal is to one day have full-time composting back here at Bradley. We’ve done it once and I believe we can do it again,” Ihrke said.

According to food service director Gayle Hanson, the university discontinued its composting project in 2014 when the company, located in Bloomington, IL, facilitating the project no longer offered the service.

“We, as students, waste approximately 260 pounds of food per day within the dining halls specifically. At a cost of $1.70 per pound, this totals to about $35,000 per semester,” Irhke said.

After seeing these numbers, Irhke said she was motivated to take action.

“In an attempt to get information for my paper, I met with dining services,” Irhke said. “The meeting was super insightful and helped me realize that this proposal could be more than just a project.”

Irhke said she had always been interested in helping to keep the environment clean, and it seemed as though this opportunity had begged for her to take it.

“Getting the composting program moving required getting in contact with somebody willing to take out waste, helping them set up a simple compost structure, getting approval from our dining services to collect and finding a few awesome people to help me collect,” Irhke said.