PAFIS brings friendship and fun

Studying in a brand new country can be challenging and sometimes lonely if students don’t know anyone in an unfamiliar place. However, Peoria Area Friends of International Students (PAFIS) works to pair international students with local residents in order to facilitate relationships. The program started in 1957 by Bradley professor Lawrence Lew.

Marjorie Woods Reynolds was also involved with the program during her lifetime. She left behind money for scholarships that are now given out every year. “She went to many different countries and did not stay in any hotel, not a single time,” Laura Corpuz, Inter Library Loan Coordinator and PAFIS treasurer and membership co-chair said. “She went around the world and she stayed with the students, she made friends with when they were here at Bradley.”

International students in Peoria can be paired with friendship partners. These are individuals or families in the area that can take students on tours, visit sites, go shopping and more. “I think in Peoria, we have this deep need to welcome everybody and anybody to our community,” Randy Mogler, PAFIS friendship partner coordinator, said. “We’re saying we’re open to you and I think it’s a real important thing. I don’t think the students at Bradley, the American