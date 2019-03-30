Student Senate debate heats up

See all candidate profiles

Bradley University students begin their descent into student senate elections.

Candidates made their way to the stage to debate their opponents on why they should be elected.

Four candidates are running for the student body president: Megan Brezka, Belal Kherallah, Camille Sanders and Andrew Yohanan. Isaiah Harlan and Pierre Paul are running for speaker of the assembly. Andrea Jara Reyes and Dorian Pena are running for director of administration. Emma Hoythtya and Robert White are running for chief of staff.

The Student Center Ballroom was dispersed with few concerned Bradley students who were eager to know who were running for each position.

Each candidate gave informative responses and thoughts on how they would proceed in their positions, if elected.

“I was chairperson of public relations on senate and am on the best ticket anyone could ask for.” Belal Kherallah said.

Kherallah also touched on hoping to bring Senate together as one.

“Senate needs to project itself as a whole, as a ticket and be cohesive.” Kherallah said.

Camille Sanders rebuttled with her hopes and experiences for senate.

“I have been involved since freshman year,” Sanders said. “[Additionally], I have worked with Norris Chase in the office of diversity and inclusion.”

Additionally, Sanders explained that it is important to set realistic goals, but lofty goals are good for future development.

Andrew Yohanan explained his wide range of backgrounds with the university.

“I am a member of the speech team and have developed relationships with the [Bradley] administration,” Yohanan said. “I want to empower students.”

He additionally talked about how developing relationships with administration made him go out of his comfort zone to talk about important issues.

Megan Brezka additionally spoke about her background with Senate and dialogue on campus.

“This year I have been vice president of academic affairs and have managed different campaigns on campus,” Brezka said. “There needs to be dialogue on campus seeking to connect senators with constituents.”

Pierre Paul and Isaiah Harlan are competing against one another, both sharing their background, including a highlight of their leadership.

“I served on Senate the past two years, I am IFC director of Philanthropy and Service and have always wanted to be involved on campus,” Harlan said.

Additionally, Harlan talked about the importance of organization.

“There is an issue with not enough organization,” Harlan said. “It starts with the inside to develop and facilitate good organizational skills.”

Pierre Paul responded with experience and a different set of qualifications.

“I am vice president of the pre-law club and am now a hall director on campus,” Paul said. “Communicating with residents through being a resident advisor helps build a community and it is the same with senate.”

Robert White and Emma Hoythtya both brought their enthusiasm to their presentations regarding what they hope to accomplish.

“I am the vice president of Pike and the wrestling club,” White said. “Senate has lacked in reaching out to students and that has to change going forward. I want to learn public policy and how to help people.”

Hoythtya used her interesting background in high school to bring light as to what she can accomplish.

“I have held positions in the National Honor Society and directed middle school musicals,” Hoythtya said.

One debate consisted of only Dorian Peña, because her opponent Andrea Jara Reyes could not be present.

“I was the vice president of finance in Sigma Kappa and have been involved with other committees like philanthropy and scholarship,” Peña said. “I am currently vice president of the environmental club and I want to take people’s passions into action.”

Members of the public who were in attendance felt that they needed to be involved and informed.

“I wanted to be better informed on who is representing me as a student body officer,” Mike Petrik, sophomore professional sales major, said.

Some felt the attendance displayed poor attentiveness to issues concerning the university and how senate could help.

“I felt the attendance was pretty low for a mid-sized university like Bradley,” Petrik said. “My takeaway from tonight is that a lot of people aren’t very passionate about this issue and that they made up their minds on who they’re going to vote for or people were not informed as to what was going to happen here tonight.”