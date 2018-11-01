Two Bradley University employees reported missing

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in searching for two Bradley University employees.

Antonio Ramirez Barron and Susan B. Brill De Ramirez were last seen at work on Thursday, Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said in a press conference today around noon.

Officers responded to 22918 Maher Rd. in Princeville after a report of a suspected robbery. According to Asbell, there was evidence of a struggle at the couple’s residence.

“There is evidence at the scene that supports an act of violence occurred at this house,” Asbell said.

There are persons of interest according to Asbell, but he did not share who those people are.

Antonio works as a technology support specialist for Bradley and Susan is a professor of English.

Asbell acknowledged the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is working with Bradley police in the investigation. Bradley University Police Chief Brian Joshcko was present at the press conference Monday.

Asbell asked that anyone with information call the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at 309- 697-7822.

Asbell’s full press conference can be found here.

Bradley University President Gary Roberts sent an email to all students, faculty and staff at 1:25 p.m. on Monday stating two employees are missing.

“Please be sure to check on your colleagues and support one another as the Bradley family deals with the situation,” Roberts’ email said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

