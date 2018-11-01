Missing Bradley employees confirmed dead

Bradley staff members and spouses Susan B. Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron were both confirmed dead by Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell during a press conference Monday night.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the couple’s son, Jose Guadalupe Ramirez, 21, on two counts of first-degree murder. They have also arrested Matthew Roberts, 20, for concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

“We don’t expect any further arrests in relation to this event,” Asbell said.

A search for the couple began after they were reported missing Sunday night. According to Asbell, it is believed that the incident occurred early Friday morning.

Asbell said the couple’s bodies have not yet been found.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know an exact location and neither does [Jose Ramirez],” Asbell said. “With the timeline that this occurred, as well as the weather we had over the weekend, it could impact this where we have to expand the scope of our search.”

Susan worked as a Caterpillar professor of English and coordinator of graduate studies. She had been with Bradley for 27 years. Antonio worked as technology support specialist. He was first hired by the university in 1982 and had been in his position for 13 years.

Bradley University President Gary Roberts sent an email to Bradley staff and students Monday night regarding the deaths of the two staff members.

“Both were warm and generous individuals who were dedicated to the students of Bradley,” Roberts said. “ We have heard from a number of their colleagues and friends and we know Susan and Tony will always be remembered for their commitment to Bradley.”

Roberts’ email also stated there will be expanded counseling hours for students, faculty and staff. Starting Tuesday, walk-in counseling services will be held in the counseling services office in the morning and in Bradley Hall room 297 in the afternoon. Students are also encouraged to call the counseling office at 309-677-2700 during regular business hours or 309-677-3200 after hours.

Update: Bradley couple’s bodies have been found, son charged for both murders