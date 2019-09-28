Editorial: Protesting a planet problem

This week’s national stories included a United Nations climate session and a 16-year-old Swedish girl. One would not expect these two to be related, but they were.

Greta Thunberg was the biggest story out of a U.N. emergency summit to finalize the wording of a climate report released on Wednesday. The climate activist called out leaders from across the world for not doing more to combat climate change.

The report, which did not bode well for the Earth’s future, was debated by scientists and leaders of different countries. Scientists presented findings of critical signals for the planet, but countries with a large environmental footprint wanted the language to be toned down in the report.

The summit was held between two global climate strikes on Sept. 20 and today, which were inspired by Thunberg’s movement #FridaysForFuture.

Here at Bradley, the United Nations Association and the International Affairs Organization held a strike inspired by Thurnberg.

Now with the #FridaysForFuture, there are plenty of chances for Bradley students to create change and speak their minds on campus and in the Peoria community.

Peacefully protesting is one way to cope with the frustration of politics and offers an opportunity for students to express their ideas and spread awareness.

It’s an increasingly pressing issue that modern government is not pushing progress. Not even the U.N. can produce a report detailing just how severe the issue of climate change is without political leaders trying to come between it.

So the editorial board asks: Why can’t we – as a school, as a state, as a country – just come together to try to leave this planet better for the next generation?

The movement is led by youth across the world, which is a perfect opportunity for college students to stand up for something they believe in.

If the issue has not garnered enough attention through campaign hashtags, then maybe physical protesting is a new medium to voice opinion. In an issue as serious as the fate of the world, would you be willing to speak up?