Photo Gallery: In remembrance of these we lost By William Craine on November 4, 2018 Tuesday Morning, Oct. 30 | Marty Theatre Lee Newton, chairperson of the English department, struggles to find words while addressing students and faculty the morning after the announced slaying of Antonio (Tony) Ramirez Barron and Dr. Susan Brill de Ramirez. Brill de Ramirez was a member of the English department and a longtime colleague of Newton. A graduate student conveys her anguish as she delivers her last interaction with Dr. Susan Brill de Ramirez. Tuesday Evening, Oct. 30 | Alumni Quad Originally a candlelit vigil for the victims at the Tree of Life Congregation, the organizers decided to extend it to Tony Ramirez Barron, Dr. Susan Brill de Ramirez and Luke Terranova. Students, faculty, staff and members of the public gathered on the Alumni Quad, despite the rain. The attendees packed under the Hayden-Clark Alumni Center's overhang to stay dry while listening to reflections on the recent tragedies. As the wind blew relentlessly, students began protection the fading flames and helping relight those of others. Students leaned on each other in mourning those who have been lost. Students leaned on each other in mourning those who have been lost. Wednesday, Oct. 31 | Michel Student Center Ballroom Guests packed into the ballroom to attend the vigil for Tony Ramirez Barron and Dr. Susan Brill de Ramirez as those they were close to reflected on their time with them. Dan Smith, associate chair of communication and a long-time friend with Tony Ramirez Barron and Dr. Susan Brill de Ramirez, reflects on the impact Tony and Susan have had on both him and Bradley. As the statements came to a close, audience members who were close to Tony Ramirez Barron and Dr. Susan Brill de Ramirez came together to help each other through the loss and interact through their memories of them.
