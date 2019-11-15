COLUMN: The better hair in sports the better player

Ever since the 2013 Boston Red Sox World Series run and championship, I have been a strong believer that the better hair a team has, the more successful that team is.

Every player on that 2013 roster grew a luscious playoff beard along with a heavenly mane, and fans rallied around them. The New York Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009 and have a teamwide rule requiring short hair; clearly a reason for their recent lack of postseason success.

Hair is free expression. I had hair all the way down by back until junior year of college. It is a natural identifier and signifies health. The longer a flow is, the more confident that person is.

Think about some professionals who are recognized by their hair: Justin Turner, Jacob DeGrom, Manny Ramirez, Carlos Valderrama, Andre Agassi, Troy Polamalu, Clay Matthews, Ben Wallace and Jaromir Jagr.

These are all recognizable stars because of hair power. Hair makes one stand out, but also is what makes a player great. It has a special power that seems to cleanse you.

In terms of fantasy sports, for those who are often forced to join, I recommend drafting by hair length and appearance. It will pay off.

This year’s top NFL rusher, Dalvin Cook, has long dreadlocks and defensive backs Stephon Gilmore and Jalen Ramsey have long flowing hair. The long haired players have added to your weekly total all season.

On the MLB side, 36 of the 50 players in the 2019 World Series sported beards and hair flowing out of their caps.

Our university’s founder Lydia Moss Bradley had fantastic hair. The Braves can follow her lead and see great success in turn. Many at BU do have a strong hair game.

The 2019 Bradley baseball team sported a lineup with eight bearded players and 19 of the team’s 31 wins were accredited to pitchers with facial hair. The team shaves their heads each season for cancer research. Unfortunately, that means their lovely locks don’t get too long. Last year’s closer Allan Beer is sporting his slicked back flow and scruffy beard for the Chicago White Sox organization.

Soccer is hair-focused at Bradley and success has shown, they play in the semifinals of the MVC tourney tonight. All of their hair is perfectly tended, just not too crazy as a whole. Freshman Danny Collins plays freely with his red mop, leading minute getter redshirt-senior Jha’lon Johnson sports his fresh flow with a headband every game and senior defender Jacob McKee knows how to get the most out of his wavy hair.

Redshirt-freshman Drew Wenger of the cross country and track team deserves love for his flowing blonde mane. He might have the best hair on Bradley’s campus as a whole and his presence is known. Wenger could be a great marketing tool for the dominant program. The men’s side could be more creative other than the combover, but the women let it fly freely in the wind.

On the women’s basketball team, the Petree sisters and junior Nyjah White surprise each game with their changing hairstyles. The team has seen improvement in head coach Andrea Gorski’s four years at Bradley and recruiting of young stylish players.

Hair is power and that’s for sure. Next time you’re at an athletic contest, check out the hair. Every player who takes pride in their hair has my nod of approval. When an athlete grows it long they prove their belief in themselves and their teams. Bradley will only get better with more creative hairstyles on the playing surface.