Spinning things Upside Down

Before reading this article, you should know that there are heavy spoilers ahead. But let’s be real: If you haven’t watched “Stranger Things” yet, you probably never will.

On Nov. 6 of this year, the anniversary of Will Byers’ initial disappearance, the Duffer Brothers made an exciting Twitter post. Along with a script cover attachment labeled “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club” was a simple caption: “looking for new members…are you in?” For many fans, this message seems to imply that auditions for joining the “Stranger Things” cast are open.

After “Stranger Things” season three reached its shocking conclusion, fans were left wondering what would become of all the beloved characters.

It’s almost hard to believe where it all began: a psychic girl named Eleven’s escape from a highly secure facility and the mysterious disappearance of Will Byers. Since that time, the characters have not only matured, but also established strong bonds in the face of otherworldly danger.

Yet one has to wonder—is the terror of “The Upside Down” really over?

In the final moments of “Stranger Things” season three, unbelievable events take place. Eleven’s psychic powers, which had kept everyone safe for so long, disappeared entirely after a deadly encounter with the Mind Flayer, leaving the kids without their mage. At the same time, the threat of Russian infiltrators reached its peak as Joyce, Hopper and the rest of the party prepared for the final battle in the Starcourt Mall. By the end of said battle, Billy and Hopper were—presumably—dead and the Byers moved out of Hawkins with Eleven by their side.

Despite what seemed like a satisfying conclusion, the end credits revealed that an unknown American was being held captive in Russian possession, along with another demogorgon.

Netflix has confirmed that season four of “Stranger Things” is currently in the works, but the question remains: What can we hope to expect?

Though it is not confirmed when the new season is said to release, many believe it will be some time in the year 2021.

Season one and season three had eight episodes, so season four is likely to include the same. Locations and the time period are also placed into question.

Since holidays have been common themes, a Christmas special is certainly a possibility, and the ominous “We’re not in Hawkins anymore” at the end of the teaser trailer makes for a great deal of suspense: Could “The Upside Down” be the main location?

Many familiar faces are guaranteed to come back, perhaps in their late teen years. That said, fans have focused their speculation on whether or not the beloved Jim Hopper will return.

After his heartbreaking sacrifice to stop the Mind Flayer and save Hawkins, audiences were left confused by the end credits scene. Could Jim Hopper be the unknown American captive? As of right now, there’s no way to tell, but fans remain hopeful.

Despite all the theories, “Stranger Things” season four is bound to be a real treat. Of course, through all the incredible work the Duffer Brothers have done, fans will still be sitting on the edge of their seats, ready for what’s in store.