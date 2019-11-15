‘Spiderverse’s web expands

Marvel Fans, I hope your Spidey senses are tingling. “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” has been confirmed for a sequel set to hit theaters on April 8, 2022.

“Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” is an animated movie that tells the story of a Brooklyn teen named Miles Morales and the endless possibilities of the “Spider-Verse,” which includes the many alternate universes where others wear the webbed mask. This movie featured familiar faces and new characters like Kingpin, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, Peni Parker, Aaron, Jefferson, Rio, Aunt May and Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099.

This Academy Award-winning movie sparked joy in many fans, old and new, and united them on an extravagant journey with a main character who wasn’t Peter Parker. This movie grossed $375.5 million and won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

If you still have not seen the movie but are anticipating the sequel, you have plenty enough time to view this masterpiece. It is currently available on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

So far, only fans are aware that filming for the sequel has not yet started. According to Amy Pascal, former Sony chief and one of the producers, the movie will pick up at the budding romance between Miles and Gwen Stacy.

Though one of the main focuses may be on the pair, there are chances that, if this is another multiverse animation, there will be more versions of Spider-Man and Spider-Woman and more character arcs to explore.

It’s been said that sequels are never half as great as the original, but I have high hopes that this movie will be, if not the same, better than the first one.