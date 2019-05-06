McAdoo commits to men’s basketball

On Friday, sophomore guard Kevin McAdoo announced that he will be transferring to Bradley. He played his first two seasons at Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference.



McAdoo will have to sit out one year before he can compete in the 2020-21 season.



McAdoo showed significant improvement in his sophomore season. He played in 31 games, starting 19, and averaged 23 minutes per contest. He started all but two of the Eagles final 21 games. McAdoo scored the ball at a 40.8 percent clip to average 8.6 points. He also averaged 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Head coach Brian Wardle said he is happy to complete his roster with McAdoo.

“It is exciting to add Kevin to the Bradley program and complete our recruiting class for the year,” Wardle said. “We have a talented class of newcomers with a mix of transfers and freshmen that I can’t wait to work with. Kevin is a great playmaker who brings quickness and the ability to score the ball at the guard position. He is a young man that continues to improve every year and has two good years of experience under his belt joining our team.”



He was named to the Michigan third team all-state after leading West Bloomfield High School to the final four state semifinals his senior year.



He is the third guard to announce their transfer to head coach Brian Wardle’s program. McAdoo will join the Braves along with LSU transfer Danya Kingsby and George Washington transfer Terry Nolan Jr.

Wardle said that the three guards are great additions to the program.

“It was a great week for Bradley basketball as adding Kevin and Terry [Nolan] will help us sustain a competitive level of play,” Wardle said. “Guard play is critical to the success of any program and with losing seven in a two-year span, adding these two sets us up well for the future. Each of our newcomers complement each other very well as they all bring something different to the team. They all will play a key role in our success and are pieces of a puzzle that fit in well with our returnees.”