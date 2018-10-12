Men’s golf wins Zach Johnson Invitational

The Bradley men’s golf team claimed their second team victory of the fall season Oct. 1-2 at the Zack Johnson Invitational in Des Moines, Iowa. The Braves 54-hole score of 879 bested second place North Dakota State by seven strokes.

Three top five individual performances led the team. Senior Drake Bushong’s 215 allowed him to tie for second. Junior Charles Jahn finished just one stroke behind Bushong to come in fourth, and Senior Dan Lensing posted a 218 to finish tied for fifth.

“Knowing you have five guys that are capable of shooting some good scores should take pressure off everybody, but also push people to know that we’ve got a good solid group,” head coach Jeff Roche said. “I think that depth ultimately should set us up for some good things to come.”

Bradley held a five-stroke lead after 36 holes, but the team carded a tournament best 286 in the final round of the tournament to seal the deal. Seniors Branden and Michael Mounce stepped up for the Braves, as Branden subtracted nine strokes from his score in the previous round, and Michael dropped seven.

“It was good to see the guys respond under pressure,” said Roche. Branden and Michael [Mounce] who didn’t have their best days on Monday really responded well on the final day. It was really good to see and gives us momentum going forward,”

The team will travel to Kettering, Ohio to compete in their final tournament of the fall at the Dayton Flyer Invitational from Oct. 15-16.