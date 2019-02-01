KonMari – Is it just Netflix’s version of ‘Hoarders’?

During my Netflix binge-mas days over winter break, I came across a new release called “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.”

I had a vague idea it was a cleaning show, which somewhat confused me since it was so popular. If it was anything like those hoarder shows, I didn’t think it would grow on me.

However, the take on this show was vastly different than the others. Viewers watch Kondo educate her guests and use the KonMari method to help families choose joy in their life.

“The KonMari method is unique because I organize by category rather than location,” said Kondo in her Netflix show.

There are five categories that people go through in order to reach organization. The list follows: clothing, books, papers, komono (Kitchen, bathroom, garage and miscellaneous) and sentimental items.

With hoarding shows, there seems to be some lack of knowledge on how to help individuals help themselves. These shows just zoom in on the freak-outs people have when attempting to clean. They feel like a highlight reel of only moneymaker moments: the crying, “I just can’t do it,” quitting and running away. Honestly, the list seems endless. Bottom line is, these people don’t want their possessions taken away.

After all, it is just junk that they’re throwing out, right?

But sometimes, those items do have meaning to people, even if they seem a bit bizarre. Yet, whatever is in sight seems to get tossed, even at the hoarders’ protest. There just seems to be no method in this reorganizing.

Kondo’s show is different, however. She shows her understanding of people’s personal belongings and handles these special objects diligently as the Shinto lifestyle/religion, which involves spirits in nature and concepts with a focus on rituals, seems to intertwine with Kondo’s work. For example, Kondo thanks clothes before donating them or throwing them away.

Kondo’s style seems healthier and more focused on actually providing ways to combat hoarding than the other examples I’ve seen. I don’t usually connect to these types of shows, but, surprisingly, I actually cry with “Tidying Up.” It’s less dramatic music and more personal content. This show makes me go, “Yeah, I can see myself in those situations.”

From baby-on-the-way to special interest or widows, there seems to be something relatable for the audience. Kondo understands that people aren’t perfect and she really personalizes the process based on the family dynamics in order to help others face their tidying journey.

Watching “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” allows the audience to learn the same tips and tricks that Kondo teaches her guests, which is really what makes this Netflix show so different from any other lifestyle show I’ve seen. I don’t need to spend any money or build anything to change myself and it goes beyond just throwing out everything you own.

Going through a lifestyle change can be hard because, as the saying goes, old habits die-hard. This is definitely the challenge that everyone faces on these shows. And in the end, the reward in the end isn’t $100,000, or a vacation, but it’s peace of mind for these families.

Everyone learns that they can still keep what they love while having an organized home, instead of tossing your possessions out for the sake of views and drama.

Although organizing seems like a never-ending chore, Kondo really succeeds on making it seem approachable.

Everyone deserves the best possible environment that they can give themselves. This wholesome content is just what someone struggling with their belongings need.