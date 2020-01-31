Problematic Peter: The Bachelor’s most dramatic season yet

It’s Hannah B’s world, and we’re just living in it.

This season of “The Bachelor” has proven to be one of the weirdest seasons yet. I’ll admit, I watch “The Bachelor” almost exclusively for the drama, but this season has just been too much.

It’s really no surprise: This season has relied on drama theatrical twists from the beginning. Hannah B. has returned not once, but twice, to distract Peter with her feelings for him. He canceled the first group date because of a conversation they had about her coming back into the house, and it set a precedent for the rest of the season.

The audience has almost no connection with any of the contestants. As Sydney said to Peter in the latest episode, “You don’t even know my middle name.” Week to week, it’s impossible to tell who’s going home because Peter spends so much time settling the drama that he hasn’t spent any time getting to know the girls.

We’re at the four-week mark, and even the girls are fed up with the lack of communication. At this rate, no one is going to be ready for a proposal.

Furthermore, the producer’s insatiable thirst for drama is comedic but detrimental to the contestants, and to some extent, the viewing experience.

“Champagnegate,” was funny and everyone was shook when Chase Rice ended up being Victoria F’s ex-boyfriend, but the show can’t survive on histronics and shock value alone. It’s unsustainable.

Alayah’s return to the show has done nothing but create excessive controversy and control every conversation. It seems that the only time Peter talks to another girl is when he’s motivated by his desire to “get to the bottom of things” and “find out the truth.”

In the most recent episode, Tammy said that “Drama has risen from the dead.” However, the reality is that this whole season has been a bad episode of “Jersey Shore.”

I’ve always been a firm believer that girls should stay in their own lane and spend time growing their connections instead of attempting to sabotage others. This season, it rings truer than ever.

I honestly can’t wait for everyone to go home. I’m ready for fantasy suites.

Good luck, Peter. You’re certainly going to need it.