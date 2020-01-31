The newest dance craze you haven’t heard of: The Mop

We’ve had The Floss. We’ve had The Shoot dance. We’ve had The Quan. Now it’s time for the newest one-syllable dance that you haven’t heard of yet: The Mop.

With 3 million views on YouTube, the Mop isn’t anything extraordinary or challenging, and that’s what makes it appealing! Finally, a song even the most uncoordinated individuals can enjoy.

The moves are clearly laid out in the song lyrics: “Left hand first, put your right hand on top.”

And after that, you pantomime the use of a mop, but it’s nothing like using a regular mop. The song’s creators, Tisakorean, Kblast and Huncho Da Rockstar, perform the dance in their music video of the same name. Frankly, it looks like the most unorthodox way of using a mop.

You carry your hands from your left shoulder to your stomach and then to your right shoulder. The faster and more hip movement you add, the better. You can add any leg movement you want, but if you actually mopped that way, you would just get water all over yourself.

The simple bassline and drumkit provide an easy beat for anyone to enjoy, and the chorus is super easy to remember. It’s a constant repetition of the word “mop.”

On paper, the song seems simple, and it’s easy to follow along with. So the next time you’re at a party and you want to impress that special someone with your dance moves, or you’re just at home wanting to take part in a dance challenge on TikTok with your squad, look to The Mop.