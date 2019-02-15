Simple expressions of love

Valentine’s Day is rolling around and many couples will be indulging in extravagant meals, cozying up by the fire or watching their favorite chick flick. On the other hand, I will be stuck in this weird zone between being cuffed and a single man.

So … what is one to do on a day that is couple oriented?

Anyone who is in my position should try loving themselves this Valentine’s Day. Stay inside and binge watch a show, put your phone on do not disturb and order your favorite guilty pleasure food.

From my perspective, Valentine’s Day has been about spending money on lavish gifts to show that the one you love is the most important person in the world. That notion is false. Valentine’s Day should be about loving oneself and others with a small action that can mean the world.

If you are single this Valentine’s Day, treat yourself to whatever the hell you want. Avoid social media, sleep until noon or even take a long shower if you feel like. Make the day yours!

If you are in a relationship, then do not plan extravagant things that only mean something once a year, but text them to say, “I love you” or “I am very happy that you are in my life.” This day is about showing love to others and it does not have to be expensive or over the top. Simplicity is key.

In my opinion, Valentine’s Day should be a way of expressing love in the simplest way possible. Break through the lavish dinners, the expensive gifts and the large presentations and keep things genuine because it will get the point of unconditional love across just as clearly.

Ways of expressing love in simple ways are more common than one would think. A text in the early hours of the morning saying, “I appreciate you” is a perfect go to that shows you care about that special someone.

Second, a classic Valentine’s Day card always hits the spot to show affection, because you took the time to write a heartfelt message of love and adoration.

Third, a home cooked meal for a partner will display devotion for one’s taste buds without going out and spending copious amounts of money on an entrée.

Lastly, a cheap bottle of wine and a Netflix binge is the most cost effective equivalent to an expensive dinner and movie, keeping the intimacy of a special movie night in the comfort of your home.

Valentine’s Day is a special day no doubt, but the simplest ways of expressing love really gets the message across. So, take time this Valentine’s Day to show your love with meaningful gifts and devotion that will make anyone feel appreciated.

–

Every year, we publish a Valentine’s Day edition of our Voice section in order to bring the spirit of love to campus. We’re excited to bring you a number of articles (some serious, some satirical) dedicated to sex, relationships, the history of Valentine’s Day and more.

Should you plan to celebrate this day of romance with someone, be sure to stay safe and practice healthy sexual habits – and if you’re planning on cuddling up alone or with friends to watch movies and eat discount chocolates, that works perfectly, too. Whatever you decide to do, be sure to have fun.

–