Stan Lee’s final excelsior

For over 50 years, the word “excelsior” has been the catch phrase of one of the best-known writers and publishers in comic book history, Stan Lee, who sadly passed on Nov. 12 at the age of 95.

What was once a simple word used as his sign-off in his weekly column, “Stan’s Soapbox,” turned into a life motto, meaning “upward and onward to greater glory,” which is often shortened to “ever upward.”

It was living by these words that would help propel Lee into playing a monumental role in transforming the small publishing company of Atlas Comics into the multimedia behemoth at the center of modern popular culture entertainment, Marvel Comics.

During this ascension, Lee aided in the creation of beloved characters such as The Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, The Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Nick Fury, The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Ant-Man, X-Men, Black Panther and more.

He has been at the heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which now spans over 20 installments, with a cameo in each movie that has solidified him in the minds of audiences as the face of Marvel itself.

In Marvel’s official statement, they quote Lee stating: “I used to be embarrassed because I was just a comic book writer while other people were building bridges or going on to medical careers. And then I began to realize: entertainment is one of the most important things in people’s lives. Without it, they might go off the deep end. I feel that if you’re able to entertain, you’re doing a good thing.”

Lee was right. His impact on popular culture and entertainment industries was prolific. He was a larger than life character both on screen and off. For Marvel fans, he was a true superhero whose power to make the world a better place lied in his unmatched imagination.

Though he couldn’t quite save the world, he changed lives with every word he shared.

Lee’s stories have given avid comic book junkies and movie fans characters they can connect to. His heroes are flawed and relatable, even when they happen to be giant green science experiments or gods amongst men. Viewers can see their reflections shining on the big screen through Lee’s creations, whether it is in the sarcasm of Tony Stark or the wit and intelligence of Shuri.

Prior to the 2008 release of “Iron Man,” I was one of countless loyal Marvel followers dedicated to the comics, where the true heart of the company beats. It was my love for their brilliant storylines, vibrant illustrations and vast amount of diverse characters on the page that initially stole my heart.

Lee didn’t just give me a world to escape to; he gave me a connection I can share. The universe he poured his soul into has been one my father and I have called our own for as long as I can remember. We bonded over our love for the art found between the covers of each edition.

Midnight releases of each movie brought out a childlike wonder and excitement in myself and fellow geeks everywhere; a feeling I’d call home about and share with my dad. We have tirelessly discussed Team Cap vs. Team Iron Man (there’s a right answer).

Through everything my dad and I have faced, we’ve always had Marvel to bring us a moment of joy and an escape from the villains of reality. He’s my real life hero, and Lee has given us that to bond over.

Lee’s heart and desire to spread joy to audiences was apparent in all facets of his work, from his writings to his goofy personality at press events and the interactions he shared with fans both on social media and in-person.

He was a legend no one believed we would lose.

Upon his passing, many Marvel actors took to social media to share their condolences, including Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Their voices are among thousands of grieving friends, family and fans.

There will never be another quite like Stan Lee. His legacy spans far beyond the page and will continue to exceed all expectations as he lives on in the Marvel universe.

I hope you’ve found your glory, Stan Lee, for your life was always upward and onward to greater things.