The getting-better place

NBC’s “The Good Place” is currently in its fourth season and is winding down to its series finale on Jan. 30. For those who have not yet seen the show, here’s a brief summary: Michael (Ted Danson), a demon, builds a replica of “The Good Place,” which is itself a representation of heaven, to try and get four humans, Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), an ethics professor, Chidi Anagonye, a DJ from Florida, Jason Mendoza and a rich socialite, Tahani al-Jamil, to subconsciously torture each other.

However, after Eleanor realizes Michael’s plan at the season one finale, the five begin a journey that lasts throughout the second and third seasons that involves them trying to prove humans are capable of change.

The fourth season revolves around a redo of Michael’s initial experiment where four new humans are selected. He is determined to prove that initially deplorable humans are capable of transforming into kindhearted humans worthy of “The Good Place.”

While the show is a comedy, it tackles several serious topics including morality, ethics and philosophy, and does not shy away from drawing many parallels to the real world, from current United States politics to global issues like climate change.

The show’s writing, direction and acting, most notably Bell’s and Danson’s, have been critically acclaimed over the course of its four seasons, and it has won many awards. Rotten Tomatoes, based on 20 critic reviews, holds a 100 percent rating for the fourth season. Its critical consensus reads: “A wild philosophical ride to the very end, ‘The Good Place’ brings it home with a forking [a joke from the series] good final season.”

So, if you like satirical comedy and/or fantasy shows with entertaining and uplifting messages, I highly implore you to watch “The Good Place” from the beginning, as it reaches what is sure to be an emotionally uplifting series finale.