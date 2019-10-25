A hazy situation: Cannabis on campus

On Oct. 15, the Peoria City Council passed a proposal to allow dispensaries in the city when recreational marijuana becomes legal in the state of Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020.

As 2020 approaches, the Bradley community may be wondering how it will impact the campus. The answer: Not much.

“It won’t be something that students can use on campus or have on campus,” said Ryan Bair, executive director of residential living and student conduct. “Since you have to be 21 to use it and we are under the federal Drug-Free School and Communities Act, it is not something we can allow on campus.

The Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act legalizes the use of recreational marijuana. However, Illinois schools must still comply with the 1989 federal Drug- Free Schools and Communities Act. Any possession or consumption of marijuana is still prohibited on all campuses, as marijuana is still listed as a schedule 1 drug by the federal government.

Bair said there have been a lot of misunderstandings about how the law impacts everyone.

“How it will impact Bradley is probably confusion of how it relates to Bradley, and confusion with the law itself,” Bair said.

Bair also emphasized if any student wants to ask about the university’s policy regarding cannabis, they should talk to him.

“I think it would be a good idea to come meet with me and talk about the ideas, not that I can curb them or shut them down, but I can at least let them know where we are at with the university with that idea and give them the pathways they could take to get their issues addressed or maybe make changes to policy,” Bair said.

But for some Bradley students who live off campus, the new law is in their favor. The act allows the landlord to determine if cannabis products will be allowed within the rental property.

“It is a good idea,” Alexander Baker, a senior finance major, said. “I think not only for people who could use it for health purposes and doctors and prescribing people with med cards, but I think the economical aspect for the state of Illinois.”

Additionally, Baker sees it as a way for students to have another outlet besides drinking on the weekends at parties.

“With the growing popularity of recreational marijuana, I believe that in general, it will give people more of an option, especially instead of having to drink and having people with opioid [addictions] that it gives college kids a legal option and safer option,” Baker said.