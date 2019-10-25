Three character costumes you should wear and avoid this Halloween

Wear it!

Cliff Booth – This edgy stuntman in director Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” is simple for someone who doesn’t like dressing up. All you have to sport is jeans, tan bucks or tennis shoes, a Champion shirt and a yellow Hawaiian button-up. It already seems like a typical closet for a college kid, so just be careful of clones walking around.

Rue and Jules – These characters already appeal to the fans of the HBO drama “Euphoria,” which stars Zendaya and up and comer Hunter Schafer. Their fashion is the perfect contrast for a costuming duo. Rue’s outfit is as simple as a tie-dye shirt with a zip-up hoodie. The less makeup you wear, the better. Conversely, if you want to have fun with your costume or use multicolored eye makeup, Jules is the path for you. Note that Jules’ outfit is a real challenge. Make sure you do it right otherwise you can end up looking like a B-grade Harley Quinn.

Mary Louise Wright – It’s finally your chance to be Meryl Streep for once! And it doesn’t take much effort to put it together. For the devilish grandmother from the second season of the star-studded “Big Little Lies,” you can easily capture her physical look and her personality by going to your local Goodwill and hunting for collared shirts and cardigans. Or, you can just visit your grandmother’s closet. In addition, pick up a gray short-haired wig and oval-shaped glasses. This is another costume that’s perfect for the quiet party goer and for someone who loves to drop extremely passive-aggressive comments and blame it on the character they’re portraying.

Avoid it!

Sexy Mr. Rogers – This costume is relevant with the new movie coming out in November starring Tom Hanks. However, this iconic television friend should never stimulate adult feelings; it leaves people cringing rather than complimenting for novelty. This is just a reminder that a crop top sweater vest and booty shorts do not warrant a warm and innocent “Won’t you be my neighbor?” like Fred Rogers intended it to.

Any Aladin character besides the Magic Carpet – Yes, Disney characters are fun ideas and easy to pick up at the local PartyCity for a last-minute costume. With the movie that came out in the summer, posing as a character from “Aladin” would also be relevant. And though people would appreciate it more than Sexy Mr. Rogers, cartoon characters from this movie can never be done well. Wearing a fez and harem pants just doesn’t sound right. If that doesn’t spoil it for you, then just look at the surfaced picture of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed as Aladdin using blackface. And speaking of poor makeup decisions, if you even attempt dressing up as the Genie, just remember you probably don’t have the skills or time to tackle a job like that. Just remember that no one was ever upset when someone dressed up as a Persian rug.

Adolf Hitler – This just goes without saying, but considering that director Taika Waititi will portray the dictator in the upcoming film “Jojo Rabbit,” I’m sure that some people will think that it’s pristine opportunity to dress up like him in a joking fashion. It’s not a joke. Even zombie Hilter is still not acceptable.