NAACP hosts Black Lives Matter candlelight vigil

The NAACP chapter at Bradley held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday for victims of police brutality. At the event, attendees formed a circle holding banners and candles in the Circle of Pride. Photo by Haley Johnson.

After five years of inactivity, Bradley’s chapter of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosted a Black Lives Matter candlelight vigil at the Circle of Pride to honor victims of police brutality.

“It became inactive because it was a result of difficulty taking the baton after strong leadership,” said Kory Anthony Turner, president of the chapter and junior public health major. “The biggest thing I’m trying to understand is how to create longevity in the program.”

Turner said he was fully prepared to take the baton, and believes the role of the NAACP is important on Bradley’s campus.

“For people of color, on this campus, we are a sound board for them to express their passions, their love, and their concern,” Turner said.

The Black Lives Matter candlelight vigil is a demonstration of what the organization upholds.

With prayer, singing and spoken word, attendees circled around, candles in hand, in remembrance of those who have died due to police brutality. Names like Trayvon Martin, Philando Castillo and Oscar Grant were spoken aloud.

Those who attended felt the vigil was honorable.

“I saw the value of it, and it seemed to definitely be something to take part in,” said Hezekiah George, a sophomore musical performance major.

Turner said the vigil was not a student opportunity nor a chance to earn volunteer hours. It was free-willing choice made by attendees to come together in the spirit of unity.

A majority of the audience dressed in all black to honor the movement “Black Lives Matter”.

As the group stood in a circle, candles were lit while the names of black victims who were killed by police officers were called out. After a musical performance, there was a moment of silence for those victims.

The vice president for the NAACP, Quenice Williams, a junior television arts major,

“This is a milestone for black people. If we keep doing events like this, we will get more recognized, and people will hear our voices,” Williams said.

Being that the NAACP is an advancement for people of color, some believe that that means the exclusion of non-black students. Williams wants non-black students to know that they can have a part.

“You are not excluded,” Williams said. “If anything, you should come. It is not an organization to say, ‘we are pro-black, and against you.’”

The campus can expect more events like the Black Lives Matter vigil from the NAACP. In addition, ideas for the betterment of people of color can be expected.

“For us, it’s just finding that fulfillment, finding the joy to improve students of color and their livelihood on campus,” Turner said. “We’re going to do everything that we love, and hopefully those ideas, come into things.”

The NAACP meets every other Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Wyckoff room 125, located in the Cullom- Davis Library, and welcomes student participation.

believes the vigil is a breakthrough for the organization and people of color.