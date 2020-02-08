Service. Change. Braves Lead.

Braves Lead is new to campus and aims to develop students’ individual leadership skills.

Since the launch of the Braves Lead program over 45 students have signed up.

“We have doubled our goal for the semester,” Ruth Bertram, the graduate assistant in the student activities office working on Braves Lead said. “We originally wanted roughly twenty to 25.”

Ben Wright, the assistant director of Student Activities Office for leadership and service helped start Braves Lead. After some assessing, Wright said he realized that there was a lack of places outside of the classroom for students to learn leadership skills. He also felt that some students believed that leadership was limited to a title.

“Leadership is a process rather than a position,” Wright said.

With Bertram’s assistance, Wright was able to create Braves Lead to allow students to learn that concept.

“The major takeaway would most likely be to understand that leadership is a lifelong journey that takes time and effort,” Bertram added.

To achieve what the overseers of Braves Lead hopes, participants must complete one of two tiers of the program.

Tier one is all about who the participant is as an individual. They must attend an orientation, attend various seminars, complete volunteer hours and perform an exit interview to ensure what they have learned. This portion only lasts for a semester.