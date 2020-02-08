A two for one deal with public relations and advertising majors

Starting fall 2020, students with an interest in public relations and advertising can take both as one major. The decision was made after a study was conducted looking at where students in the respective majors go after graduation.

The chairperson of the communication department, Tony Adams, said that the field has been changing in recent years.

“People in the industry, when we tell them we have advertising and public relations as majors, they tell us to put them together,” Adams said. “In the industry they’re treated to go hand-in-hand.”

Both of the majors were viewed as separate jobs previously and do have some differences.

Christopher Marsh, an instructor teaching both fields of study on campus, noted the differences between the studies. Advertising answers the needs of a company while public relations is looking to create bonds with the audience.

“You can spend millions of dollars on a Super Bowl ad, that’s great,” Marsh said. “But what are you doing on the ground?”

There are different types of advertisement, but the one that has more involvement is “earned advertising.” This is mostly the work of a company’s social media account and being interactive with an audience which introduces the public relations part of advertising.