Being cautious with cannabis

On Jan. 17 the university sent an email, reminding students that cannabis use on campus is still forbidden because Bradley is a recipient of federal funding and thus subject to the federal Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act. The act prohibits the possession, use and distribution of all federally-controlled substances, including cannabis, even with the new state law.

“We are pretty much doing what every other school is doing because of the federal [law], it still being a schedule one federally banned drug. So even in Colorado and California they still have similar policies as us to dealing with cannabis and it not being allowed on campus or in the residence halls,” Ryan Bair, executive director of residential living and student conduct, said.

What Bair wants students to be aware of is that even if a student is 21 or older and can use cannabis they should be careful and cautious, as the city of Peoria has not clarified what can be considered public use when using it.

“To be cautious I wouldn’t tell students to be using even on their properties in the front yard or the backyard,” Bair said. “You will probably be considered in public at