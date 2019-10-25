 Press "Enter" to skip to content

The Scream – our spooky edition

By Scout on October 25, 2019

Pumpkin, candy and costume ready – it’s time to Scream!

The Scream is our Halloween special edition.  It has all the spookiness you would want for this Halloween. Put on your favorite costume and enjoy the thrill.

Three character costumes you should wear and avoid this Halloween

Halloween traditions we should and should not bring back

Haunting the haunted house

Oh, the horror: the forgotten genre

The scariest game you’ll never play

‘Dragula:’ A monstrous competition

Fav Halloween candy? This is what each means

Haunted houses in Peoria area ranked

Scary stories to tell around the web

Halloween on Broadway

