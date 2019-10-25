Haunting the haunted house

Haunted houses are a must if you want the full spooky-season experience.

I have worked at a haunted house as an actor many times. The job can be long and tiring, but watching people’s reactions is my favorite aspect of the job, but not all are the same. Here are the different types of personalities that come through a haunted house:

Leaders

People who take the lead and walk in the front of everyone aren’t necessarily the bravest. More often than not, they just want to prove that they are not scared of the haunted house. They are also the ones who love to say “I knew he was going to jump out” after they screamed like there is no tomorrow.

The second in the line

These are the people who want to do the haunted house but are also scared of it. The second person typically hides behind the first person and hangs onto their shirt. The fact is, the more scared you look, the easier it is for us to scare you. Chances are, a haunted house actor will whisper into your ear when you least expected it.

The parents

Haunted houses are not for young kids. You would be surprised at how many parents think it is a good idea to bring their kids into a haunted house. Most of the time, we only know when people are coming through, but not how old they are. If I know you are walking with a young kid, I will not spook you. However, if I don’t know that, congratulations, you just earned your kids a haunting nightmare.

The middle group

These are the people who just tagged along. They are the “yes men” within the group. When their friends want to go to a haunted house, they want to go too. People who walk in the middle of the group are my personal favorite because you can still get a good spook when the actor jumps out on the second person in your group, but not necessarily in your face. Still caution though, when there is more than one actor in the area, the other actor will jump out on you when everyone thinks the threat has passed.

The high-schooler

Dabbing does not make you any cooler and doesn’t prevent you from getting scared. Just watch your back and don’t trip when you sprint out of the haunted house.

The last one inline

When you have five or more people in your group, break up into smaller groups! Three people per group is ideal if you want to get the thrill you paid for. Walking last in a big group is a waste of your money.

Some people curse, some yell and some scream until they lose their voice. No matter what type of person you are, just remember to use the restroom beforehand and don’t touch the actor. If you need some haunted house recommendations, read the article by Jade Sewell on page B2.