Summer briefs

Community-based food system plan for Peoria

Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP) is a federal initiative to aid neighborhoods in developing a local food economy. Peoria is one of 15 communities chosen to participate in the program. LFLP held a workshop on May 22 and 23 for participants to find ways to improve the Southside Neighborhood’s access to food and nutrition resources.

The Art of the Brick – The World’s Most Elaborate Display of Lego Art

Contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya constructed over 100 elaborate displays of Lego artwork. Pieces include versions of famous works like “Starry Night” and “Mona Lisa.” Visitors can also see a life-size man ripping his chest open, a Lego skull and a 20-foot long T-Rex skeleton. The collection is made entirely of Lego bricks and is displayed at the Peoria Riverfront Museum from May 25 to Sept. 2.

Wonderful world of learning

World of Wonder (WOW) is two sessions of one-week programs for gifted and talented students entering first through eighth grade. The curriculum features language arts, social sciences, literature, art and STEM classes. Sessions are held June 17-21 and July 29 to Aug. 2 at Bradley Hall.

Speech Team hosts Summer Forensics Institute

The Bradley University Speech Team will be holding its Summer Forensics Institute July 7-20. The instruction focuses on different areas of speech including special occasion speaking, impromptu, interpretations and duos. Deadline to register is June 21 and the residential fee is $1,195.