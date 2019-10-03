BUPD releases security and fire safety report for 2018

Annual Security Report and Annual Fire Safety Report are available on BUPD’s website.

The Bradley University Police Department published its Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, also known as the Clery Report, for 2018 today.

The report showed statistics consistent with last year, but saw slight increases in motor vehicle theft and drug arrests. There were also slight decreases in the number of rapes and burglaries reported.

The report is required by federal law according to the Clery Act, which requires all colleges and universities to keep and disclose information about crimes on and near the campus area, categorized by type of crime and location in the past three years.

In the report, all crimes are categorized into five sections: criminal offenses, hate crimes, Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) offenses, arrest and referrals. Each has detailed subcategories.

All crime statistics are classified into on-campus (including residence halls), on public property within or immediately adjacent to the campus and in or on non-campus buildings or property that the institution owns or controls. The report includes Bradley’s campus in Peoria, as well as the campus in Los Angeles used for the Hollywood Semester.

Reported criminal offenses were rape, fondling, robbery, burglary and motor vehicle theft.

In the 2018 calendar year, there were five reports of rape, all of which occurred in residence halls. Compared to 2017, there were six rapes reported, five of them occurred in the residence halls.

The Clery Act defines rape as “the penetration, no matter how slight, or the vagina or anus, with any body part or object, or oral penetration by a sex organ of another person, without the consent of the victim.”

There was one reported fondling in 2018 after none in 2017 and four reports in 2016.

One case of burglary was reported, compared to 2017, when there were four burglaries on campus.

There was an increase in the number of motor vehicle thefts from one on campus in 2017 to three in 2018.

VAWA offenses include domestic violence, dating violence and stalking. The act applies to all genders, not just crimes against women.

There were four reports of domestic violence on campus in 2018, with three of them reported in the residence halls. There were also six reports of stalking, two of which happened in residence halls. This number was constant in 2017.

Under Illinois state law, dating violence is always classified as domestic violence. Thus, there are no reported instances of dating violence.

There were five arrests for drugs and two arrests for alcohol in 2018.

Additionally, there were 96 referrals to the university for alcohol, an increase from 90 in 2017.

There were no hate crimes reported in 2018.

Also in the report is all reported fires in campus buildings. In 2018, the only fire was a Feb. 20 grease fire at the Student Apartment Complex.

The Clery Act does not require the university to publish crime statistics in the community surrounding the university. The report also contains policies and procedures for victims of crimes to report.

The full security and fire safety report is available online.





