Chinese Culture Club brings the fun for turn of decade

Jan. 25 marked the start of the Lunar New Year, the most celebrated holiday in Asian cultures. Chinese Culture Club hosted a celebration last Friday bringing in the spring season and creating an interesting event for the Bradley community. It was the fourth year that the organization hosted the event.

“I thought the event was fun and I enjoyed the questions asked during the games,” Kameron Hoover, a senior graphic design major, said. “I felt the event was welcoming to all people of different backgrounds to understand and explore Chinese culture and celebrations.”

The event took place in the Garrett Center and featured a traditional Chinese performance, mini-games and trivia. Performances from high school freshmen dancers and Peking opera singers provided entertainment.

Audience members were treated to Chinese cuisine and traditional performances of dancing and singing. Photo via Chinese Culture Club.

Upon entry, attendees were given tickets to receive Amazon gift cards in raffles conducted throughout the night.

“Overall, we had a great turnout and we had a lot more interactions with the audiences this year compared to the past,” said Dongcheng Yang, vice president of Chinese Culture Club and one of the organizers for the event.

Yang, a senior electrical engineering major, said that the event provides an opportunity to celebrate the new year with the local Chinese community and with people from other cultures.