Police Reports: February 7, 2020

• Police were called to Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity to reset a smoke alarm at approximately 10 p.m. on Jan. 30. No smoke or fire was observed. Residents believe it was someone using a vape device.

• A male had been drinking alcohol and had vomited several times at the 1700 block of W. Callender Ave. at 10 p.m. Jan. 31. The male was evaluated by medics, permitted to refuse further treatment and escorted home.

• Six students were stuck in the north elevator of the Business and Engineering Convergence Center at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 2. Peoria Fire Department arrived and evacuated the students.

• A female became sick at Heitz Hall at 9 p.m. Feb. 4 after consuming a cannabis-laden brownie. She was assessed by AMT and did not receive further treatment.

• Three males unaffiliated with the university were banned from campus after being caught in Lovelace Hall with alcohol. One of the males was invited over by a Bradley student he had met on a dating app and arrived with the other two males.